APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 536,107 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Visa worth $428,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Visa by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,387,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $229,765,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.