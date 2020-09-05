APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 141,400 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $196,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after acquiring an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.29. 480,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,348. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.53. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

