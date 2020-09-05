APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.34% of PepsiCo worth $559,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,836,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,532. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

