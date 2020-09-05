APR Coin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a total market cap of $11,047.74 and approximately $143.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 61.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00680948 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.01973108 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,178,738 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.