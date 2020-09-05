Arcblock Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and $6.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00107746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.01565965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00185914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00169830 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Bithumb, DDEX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox, BitMart and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

