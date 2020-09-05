Arcblock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.10 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, LBank and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, Cobinhood, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

