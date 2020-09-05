Argus Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

ZBH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 557,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,017. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

