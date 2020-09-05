At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HOME traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 4,431,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $990.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.