Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 275,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

