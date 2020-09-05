Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827,912 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up about 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Avnet worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

AVT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 676,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,474. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

