Azora Capital LP Makes New $24.60 Million Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

