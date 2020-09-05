Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 815 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,181. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $151.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.