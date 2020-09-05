Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. 1,061,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

