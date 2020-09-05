Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 76.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,344. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.