Beaxy Price Hits $0.0054 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.49 million and $3,784.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.63 or 0.05587389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,759,063 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

