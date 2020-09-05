BitNewChain (BTN) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $37.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00783386 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.