Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Boeing stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,775,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,687,121. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

