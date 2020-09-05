Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $52.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 198,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $257,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

