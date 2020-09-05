Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $19,085,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 16,389,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,192. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

