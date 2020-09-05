Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,645. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

