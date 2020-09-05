Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Plymouth Ind Re also reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 228,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Plymouth Ind Re has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

