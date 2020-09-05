Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

COLD stock remained flat at $$37.94 on Friday. 832,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,014. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.