Brokerages Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.97 Million

Analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $337.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.90 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $586.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $790.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

