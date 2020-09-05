Brokerages Set Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Price Target at $55.50

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 217,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.36 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

