BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,091. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

