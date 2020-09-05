BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. 5,126,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,168. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $151.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

