BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.89 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,591. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.