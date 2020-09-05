BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,970,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. 11,794,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

