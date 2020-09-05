Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 284,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 865,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 157.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,159 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

