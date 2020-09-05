Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,727 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,757,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 324,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.20. 11,448,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,739. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

