Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.07. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

CHGG traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,729. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6,753.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,389.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,462,475.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 133.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 439,093 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Chegg by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

