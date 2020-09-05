Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $36.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,915. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $136,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

