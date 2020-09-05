Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPK. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

