Ciena Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 14,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 597% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 put options.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,322. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

