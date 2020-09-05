Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Lifted by Meru Capital Group LP

Meru Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 8.0% of Meru Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meru Capital Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,030,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,777,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

