CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CNXM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 560,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.67%. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

