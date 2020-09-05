Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cohu posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 277,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.