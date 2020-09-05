ColossusXT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $219.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.55 million and $219.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,306,234,593 coins and its circulating supply is 12,265,192,766 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

