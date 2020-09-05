Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellium by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after buying an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Constellium by 34.6% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 1,636,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

