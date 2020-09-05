Content Value Network (CVNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,330.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $122,330.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00118846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00200309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.01527448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00181399 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.