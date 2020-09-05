CROAT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $115,252.64 and approximately $69.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,627,806 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

