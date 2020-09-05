CROAT (CROAT) Trading 14% Higher This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 14% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $128,365.68 and approximately $114.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,606,037 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

