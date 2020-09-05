Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 644,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,611,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $4,417,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.