CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 1,012,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,085. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,652,524 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

