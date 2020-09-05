Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $319,001.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00068740 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00296685 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001508 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045713 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,023,627 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

