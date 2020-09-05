Datamine Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Datamine has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $339,028.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00080124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00307938 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043690 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,984,207 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

