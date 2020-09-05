DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00006855 BTC on major exchanges. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $69,639.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,139,066 coins and its circulating supply is 29,139,065 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

