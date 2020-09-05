DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0009

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $32,360.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00754237 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,077,377,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,862,533,413 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

