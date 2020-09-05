Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 9,452,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,012,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,776,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

