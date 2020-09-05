Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

DC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

LON:DC traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 87.65 ($1.15). 1,901,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.23. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

